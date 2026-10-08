Misunderstood Creatures

Join Lake County Extension Educators and Master Naturalists on October 20, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. As spooky season approaches, we want to talk about a few animals that get a bad rap for being scarier than they truly are. You'll learn your "creepy crawly" neighbors aren't so creepy- just misunderstood! We will have LIVE snake ambassadors as well as other examples of native wildlife.

You'll learn your creepy crawly neighbors aren't so creepy- just misunderstood:

Bats are nighttime superheroes

Coyotes are just your wild neighbors

Snakes are property protectors

Spiders are your friends