Celebrating it’s 62nd year, Michigan City Messiah will present “Messiah” by George Frederic Handel, in two performances, Saturday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 13 at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time) at Saint Mary’s the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 W. 10th Street, Michigan City, IN.

The performance is conducted by internationally known maestro Philip Bauman and features four world-class soloists, a grand chorus formed by local choristers from churches, schools, and choral societies in the area, and a professional chamber orchestra with authentic continuo. The esteemed soloists and conductor’s achievements in the world of great music are unparalleled!

This year, our soloists will be Kimberly Jones, soprano; Kristin Gornstein, mezzo-soprano; Matt Daniel, tenor; and Bill McMurray, bass-baritone.

There is no advance seat reservation; general admission seating will be used. To learn more about these performances or about Michigan City Messiah, please visit www.mcmessiah.com or on Facebook at Michigan City Messiah. “We invite the entire community, including families and lovers of choral music, to experience this magical work. You will be transported to a transcendent place, your life will be uplifted through the live performance experience of one of the greatest oratorios ever written,” mentioned Bauman. “The professional caliber of our performances is something to behold. The dedication of our chorus members is second to none. They sing with conviction and passion and bring the scripture to life in each and every performance. Our soloists are amazing, world-class artists. I can’t wait to share the magnificence of this work with the community. It is truly our gift to the community,“ said Bauman.

