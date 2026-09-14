Mendelssohn Presents! - Kalara String Quartet

Mendelssohn Presents! the Kalara String Quartet on Friday, Oct. 16.

Praised for their vibrant chemistry and energy, the Kalara String Quartet is impassioned by diverse programming, often sharing works ranging from Beethoven to Philip Glass, as well as traditional tunes and folk music. Since their first performances together in 2018, the KSQ has prioritized sharing works by female composers such as Caroline Shaw, Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, and Joan Tower. Currently, they are the featured quartet for the Candlelight Concert Series in Milwaukee, performing sold-out classical programs alongside classic rock and modern popular music. The Kalara String Quartet is delighted to present this program that highlights their flexibility in style, offering a little something for every music lover.