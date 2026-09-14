© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mendelssohn Presents! - Kalara String Quartet

Mendelssohn Presents! - Kalara String Quartet

Mendelssohn Presents! the Kalara String Quartet on Friday, Oct. 16.

Praised for their vibrant chemistry and energy, the Kalara String Quartet is impassioned by diverse programming, often sharing works ranging from Beethoven to Philip Glass, as well as traditional tunes and folk music. Since their first performances together in 2018, the KSQ has prioritized sharing works by female composers such as Caroline Shaw, Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, and Joan Tower. Currently, they are the featured quartet for the Candlelight Concert Series in Milwaukee, performing sold-out classical programs alongside classic rock and modern popular music. The Kalara String Quartet is delighted to present this program that highlights their flexibility in style, offering a little something for every music lover.

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$30 In Advance / $35 At the Door / $6 Student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
https://www.mendelssohnpac.org/
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church Street
Rockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org