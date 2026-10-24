McHenry County College (MCC) is showcasing a variety of artwork in two exhibits currently on display in its campus art galleries.

On display through December 23 in Galleries One and Two, located inside and outside the Learning Commons, is the MCC Art and Design Faculty Exhibit. The exhibit showcases work created by the talented and experienced faculty artists at MCC, including ceramics, jewelry, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and video.

Seeing the artwork of faculty members not only highlights their artistic abilities but also their dedication to their craft and their passion for teaching. It allows students to learn from and be inspired by their instructors in a different context, which can enhance their educational experience. Exhibiting faculty members include Sonya Baysinger, Michael Benedetto, Christopher Cosnowski, Jeremy J. Foy, Matt Irie, Violet Luczak, Clay Mills, CJ Niehaus, Olivia Mikolai Ridge, Justin Schmitz, Lee Stanton, Tom Vician, Tom White, and Raevenne S. Zackery.

On display in the Epping Gallery through December 23 is Lessons In and Out of School, an exhibit of watercolor paintings by Kathy Maloney Johnson. The Epping Gallery is located on the lower level of Building B, across from the MCC Store.

Maloney Johnson began painting with watercolors when her children were young, appreciating the medium's easy cleanup and flexibility. Her creative process often starts with simply experimenting with paint and water, allowing colors and shapes to guide her ideas. Some paintings develop into stories, comments, or familiar scenes, while others take shape through experimentation and revisiting earlier work.