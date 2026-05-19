Love Story: Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2026 | 1:00 PM

Tickets start at $44, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Experience an unforgettable night celebrating the music of one of pop’s most iconic artists with Love Story – A Tribute to Taylor Swift, starring the sensational Rikki Lee Wilson. Widely regarded as one of the top Taylor Swift tribute performers in North America, Wilson delivers a stunningly authentic homage that has captivated audiences across the United States and beyond.

With remarkable attention to detail, Rikki Lee Wilson captures the sound, style, and stage presence that have made Taylor Swift a global phenomenon. Backed by a talented live band and featuring dazzling costume changes, the show brings Taylor’s biggest hits to life, including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Love Story,” and more.

Whether you’re a lifelong Swiftie or simply a fan of great live music, this high-energy concert experience offers a night of sing-alongs, excitement, and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss your chance to relive the music and magic of Taylor Swift in this electrifying tribute performance.

Recommended: All Ages

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.