A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a strange new plant he names Audrey II after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour—as long as he keeps feeding it blood.

As Audrey II grows, so do Seymour’s dreams, but he soon discovers the plant’s shocking origins and its terrifying plans for world domination. Packed with unforgettable songs, outrageous comedy, and larger-than-life characters, Little Shop of Horrors is a wildly entertaining musical with a bite.