League of Women Voters of Freeport Meeting and Program
League of Women Voters of Freeport Meeting and Program
Presentation by Bonnie Cox, former LWVIL president, on Redistricting/Gerrymandering. Bonnie Cox will provide context for the LWVUS stand on Gerrymandering.
Q & A will follow along with refreshments.
Freeport Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:45 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Freeport
8152752398
sharona68@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
sharona68@hotmail.com
Freeport Public Library
100 E. Douglas St.Freeport, Illinois 61032