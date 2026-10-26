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League of Women Voters of Freeport Meeting and Program

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League of Women Voters of Freeport Meeting and Program

Presentation by Bonnie Cox, former LWVIL president, on Redistricting/Gerrymandering. Bonnie Cox will provide context for the LWVUS stand on Gerrymandering.
Q & A will follow along with refreshments.

Freeport Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:45 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Freeport
8152752398
sharona68@hotmail.com
Facebook page: League of Women Voters of Freeport

Artist Group Info

sharona68@hotmail.com
Freeport Public Library
100 E. Douglas St.
Freeport, Illinois 61032
https://www.freeportpubliclibrary.org/