Kishwaukee Concert Band 25th Season Opening Concert
Kishwaukee Concert Band 25th Season Opening Concert
The Kishwaukee Concert Band gives its Fall Concert to open its 25th season on Sunday, Oct. 11, 3:00 p.m., in Northern Illinois University's Boutell Memorial Concert Hall.
Conductors are John Feken and David Lehman
The free concert is sponsored by the family of Susan Huhta, an original founder of the Kishwaukee Concert Band. Handicapped Accessible
The KCB is a tax-exempt organization.
Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, NIU Music Building
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kishwaukee Concert Band
Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, NIU Music Building
550 Lucinda AveDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-753-1551
music@niu.edu