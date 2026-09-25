Kishwaukee Concert Band 25th Season Opening Concert

The Kishwaukee Concert Band gives its Fall Concert to open its 25th season on Sunday, Oct. 11, 3:00 p.m., in Northern Illinois University's Boutell Memorial Concert Hall.

Conductors are John Feken and David Lehman

The free concert is sponsored by the family of Susan Huhta, an original founder of the Kishwaukee Concert Band. Handicapped Accessible

The KCB is a tax-exempt organization.