© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kishwaukee Concert Band 25th Season Opening Concert

Kishwaukee Concert Band 25th Season Opening Concert

The Kishwaukee Concert Band gives its Fall Concert to open its 25th season on Sunday, Oct. 11, 3:00 p.m., in Northern Illinois University's Boutell Memorial Concert Hall.

Conductors are John Feken and David Lehman

The free concert is sponsored by the family of Susan Huhta, an original founder of the Kishwaukee Concert Band. Handicapped Accessible
The KCB is a tax-exempt organization.

Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, NIU Music Building
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Kishwaukee Concert Band
http://kishconcertband.org/
Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, NIU Music Building
550 Lucinda Ave
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-753-1551
music@niu.edu
https://www.niu.edu/music/