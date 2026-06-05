Julie Kennelly

Taft Gallery, June 1 – July 31

Julie is an Illinois-based oil painter whose work explores color, light, and the quiet beauty found in everyday life. Working primarily in oils, she creates landscapes, still life paintings, and pet portraits that blend realism with expressive color and atmosphere. Her work is especially inspired by the landscapes of Northern Illinois and New Mexico, where she lived for a decade. Many of the pieces in this collection reflect the dramatic skies, desert light, and rich colors of the Southwest that continue to influence her painting today.

Julie began painting in 1997 as a creative hobby while building a long career in commercial banking. Over the years, painting became an essential part of her life and eventually evolved into a second career following her retirement. Primarily self-taught, she developed her skills through independent study, years of consistent practice, and participation in workshops with other artists.

Now painting regularly from her home studio, Julie continues to create work inspired by nature, rural life, changing seasons, and the emotional connection people have with familiar places, things and beloved animals. Through her paintings, she hopes to create moments of warmth, reflection, and joy while encouraging others to reconnect with creativity in their own lives.