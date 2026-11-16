Jo Ann Daugherty Jazz Trio with art by Deborah Maris Lader at The Next Picture Show
Jo Ann Daugherty Jazz Trio with art by Deborah Maris Lader at The Next Picture Show
The holidays deserve a little swing. Pianist Jo Ann Daugherty joins bassist Joshua Ramos and drummer Ryan Bennett for an intimate evening of irresistible jazz, beautiful melodies, and a few seasonal surprises. Chicago artist Deborah Maris Lader adds another layer of discovery through her imaginative printmaking, sculpture, and mixed-media work.
The Next Picture Show
$10; student $5
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Rendezvous Arts
The Next Picture Show
113 West First StreetDixon, Illinois 61021
815-285-4924
nps@grics.net