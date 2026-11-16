Jo Ann Daugherty Jazz Trio with art by Deborah Maris Lader
Jo Ann Daugherty Jazz Trio with art by Deborah Maris Lader
The holidays deserve a little swing. Pianist Jo Ann Daugherty joins bassist Joshua Ramos and drummer Ryan Bennett for an intimate evening of irresistible jazz, beautiful melodies, and a few seasonal surprises. Chicago artist Deborah Maris Lader adds another layer of discovery through her imaginative printmaking, sculpture, and mixed-media work.
Artifact Events
02:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Rendezvous Arts
Artifact Events
4325 North RavenswoodChicago, Illinois 60613