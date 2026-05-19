Jingle Belles Comedy

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2026 | 7:00 PM

With Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas & Miriam Naponelli, with John DaCosse hosting!

Tickets start at $39, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Kick off the holiday season with a night of big laughs and even bigger personalities at Jingle Belles: A Holiday Stand-Up Comedy Night! These razor-sharp comedians unwrap the chaos behind the most “wonderful time of the year,” delivering hilarious, no-holds-barred takes on everything from family gatherings and gift-giving disasters to the pressure of picture-perfect celebrations.

Because let’s be honest—behind every perfectly decorated tree and Pinterest-worthy cookie platter is a woman barely holding it together (and making it look effortless). Smart, relatable, and wickedly funny, Jingle Belles is the ultimate stress-reliever for the season.

Grab your friends, ditch the to-do list for a night, and treat yourself to the gift you really need: laughter.

Ana Belaval, of WGN Morning News fame, brings her stand-up talents in English, Spanish—and Spanglish! From sold-out shows at Zanies to touring her hit Spanish-language show Te Sientas o Te Siento across Chicago, New York, and Puerto Rico, Ana’s wit and warmth light up the stage.

Andrea Darlas is a seasoned broadcaster and storyteller who brings her sharp wit and observational humor to the stage. A Chicago media veteran, she’s been making waves in the comedy scene with her smart, relatable take on everyday life.

Miriam Naponelli is a Chicago-based comedian and improviser with over 15 years as a core ensemble member of GreenRoom Improv. A graduate of Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts (BFA, Acting), she blends sharp character work with a strong stage presence shaped by years in live performance. In addition to her improv work, Miriam has appeared in productions including Sylvia (title role) and Picasso at the Lapin Agile with WSRep.

Recommended: 12+

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.