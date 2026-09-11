Janet Beiler - Featured Walls - Sept 2 - Sept 30

Janet Beiler

Feature Walls, September 1 – 30

Sponsored by Stillman Bank

“I am a full time artist pursuing my third career in life. I work in oils, acrylics, and watercolor medium and my artistic inspiration has been landscapes, florals, and narrative art, consignment on request. I exhibit at The Next Picture show in Dixon and The Loft in Morrison, IL. Currently you may view my art on Instagram Janet Beiler username Serafinas_window and on Facebook at art created by jbeiler.”