Janet Beiler - Featured Walls - Sept 2 - Sept 30
Janet Beiler - Featured Walls - Sept 2 - Sept 30
Janet Beiler
Feature Walls, September 1 – 30
Sponsored by Stillman Bank
“I am a full time artist pursuing my third career in life. I work in oils, acrylics, and watercolor medium and my artistic inspiration has been landscapes, florals, and narrative art, consignment on request. I exhibit at The Next Picture show in Dixon and The Loft in Morrison, IL. Currently you may view my art on Instagram Janet Beiler username Serafinas_window and on Facebook at art created by jbeiler.”
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th StreetOregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org