Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Hosted by the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, this annual celebration honors the legendary artists, broadcasters, and industry leaders who shaped Illinois’ rich musical heritage. The one‑night‑only event features unforgettable live performances, special guest appearances, and historic moments as new inductees are welcomed into the Hall of Fame. A signature Route 66 cultural experience, the ceremony brings music lovers together to celebrate the sounds and stories that define Illinois’ place in rock and roll history.