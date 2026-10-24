heArtwork Mindful Art Sessions
heArtwork Mindful Art Sessions
A mindful art research study at the DeKalb Public Library.
At this hour long event, you'll engage in various art activities that are intended to create a connection with your mind and body. You'll fill out an anonymous survey about your feelings and heart rate before and after the activities.
Everyone is welcome (age 18+), including people who think that aren't creative. Supplies provided.
Dekalb Public Library Yusunas Meeting Room
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Illinois University
Dekalb Public Library Yusunas Meeting Room
309 Oak StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115