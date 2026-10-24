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heARTwork Mindful Art Sessions

heARTwork Mindful Art Sessions

A mindful art research study at the DKPL.
At this hour long event, you'll engage in various art activities that are intended to create a connection with your mind and body. You'll fill out an annonymous survey about your feelings and heart rate before and after the activities.
Everyone is welcome (ages 18+), including people who think they aren't creative. Supplies provided.

Yusunas Meeting room Dekalb Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Northern Illinois University
Yusunas Meeting room Dekalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
Dekalb, Illinois 60115