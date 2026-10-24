heArtwork Mindful Art Sessions
heArtwork Mindful Art Sessions
A mindful art research study at the Dekalb Public Library.
At this hour-long event, you'll engage in various art activities that are intended to create a connection with your mind and body. You'll fill out an anonymous survey about your feelings and heart rate before and after the activities.
Everyone is welcome (age 18+), including people who think they aren't creative. Supplies provided
DeKalb Township at DeKalb Public Library Yusunas Meeting Room
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb Township at DeKalb Public Library Yusunas Meeting Room
309 Oak StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
kgumino@dekalbtownship.org