© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

heArtwork Mindful Art Sessions

heArtwork Mindful Art Sessions

A mindful art research study at the Dekalb Public Library.

At this hour-long event, you'll engage in various art activities that are intended to create a connection with your mind and body. You'll fill out an anonymous survey about your feelings and heart rate before and after the activities.

Everyone is welcome (age 18+), including people who think they aren't creative. Supplies provided

DeKalb Township at DeKalb Public Library Yusunas Meeting Room
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Northern Illinois University
DeKalb Township at DeKalb Public Library Yusunas Meeting Room
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
kgumino@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org/events/