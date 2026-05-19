Heartache Tonight

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $49, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re hearing the real thing.

With five #1 singles and six #1 albums, the Eagles are one of the most successful American rock bands of all time. Heartache Tonight is widely regarded as the finest Eagles tribute in the country, performing songs from all eras of the band as well as popular solo hits from individual members.

From the powerful guitar duel in Hotel California to the shimmering harmonies of Peaceful Easy Feeling, Heartache Tonight delivers a true Eagles concert experience. Six talented musicians bring meticulous attention to every detail, reproducing the iconic sound and energy of one of rock’s most beloved bands.

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.