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Grace at Ground Zero

Grace at Ground Zero

9/11 Chaplain to Share Powerful Story of Faith, Hope, and Healing

Twenty-five years after the attacks of September 11, 2001, St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church invites the community to a special presentation by Rev. Bill Wrede: Grace at Ground Zero, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Rev. Wrede will share his firsthand experiences serving as a Lutheran chaplain in New York City during one of America’s darkest moments. Drawing from the personal journal he kept during those months, Rev. Wrede’s presentation offers a moving account of faith lived out amid tragedy. More than a historical recounting of September 11, his presentation proclaims the enduring presence of God’s grace in times of suffering, the resilience of those who served, and hope found even in overwhelming darkness.

St. Andrew Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
8156246051
office@standrewrockton.com
St Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church

Artist Group Info

office@standrewrockton.com
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
511 West Rockton Road
Rockton, Illinois 61072
8156246051
office@standrewrockton.com
www.standrewrockton.com