© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Give a Sip: A Garden Social Fundraising Event

Give a Sip: A Garden Social Fundraising Event

Join us Friday, August 28, for an afternoon of wine, raffles, prizes, shopping, & socializing in celebration of gardening, community, and the joy of the season. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, a master naturalist, a 4-Her, this garden social fundraising event supports all Illinois Extension Unit 3 programs in Lake and McHenry County.

Event Details
Event Admission — tickets can be purchased for $35 per person in advance on our website.

Raffle and Door Prizes — purchase tickets for a chance to win some great themed prizes.

Live Demonstrations — seasonal planter building.

The Country Bumpkin
30-100
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lake county Extension Foundation
224-337-6552
brandon@lcextensionfoundation.org
www.lcextensionfoundation.org

Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
The Country Bumpkin
27691 N Gilmer Rd.
Mundelein , Illinois 60060
https://www.lcextensionfoundation.org/giveasip