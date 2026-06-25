Give a Sip: A Garden Social Fundraising Event

Join us Friday, August 28, for an afternoon of wine, raffles, prizes, shopping, & socializing in celebration of gardening, community, and the joy of the season. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, a master naturalist, a 4-Her, this garden social fundraising event supports all Illinois Extension Unit 3 programs in Lake and McHenry County.

Event Details

Event Admission — tickets can be purchased for $35 per person in advance on our website.

Raffle and Door Prizes — purchase tickets for a chance to win some great themed prizes.

Live Demonstrations — seasonal planter building.