Give a Sip: A Garden Social Fundraising Event
Give a Sip: A Garden Social Fundraising Event
Join us Friday, August 28, for an afternoon of wine, raffles, prizes, shopping, & socializing in celebration of gardening, community, and the joy of the season. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, a master naturalist, a 4-Her, this garden social fundraising event supports all Illinois Extension Unit 3 programs in Lake and McHenry County.
Event Details
Event Admission — tickets can be purchased for $35 per person in advance on our website.
Raffle and Door Prizes — purchase tickets for a chance to win some great themed prizes.
Live Demonstrations — seasonal planter building.
The Country Bumpkin
30-100
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Lake county Extension Foundation
224-337-6552
brandon@lcextensionfoundation.org
Artist Group Info
noelah@illinois.edu
The Country Bumpkin
27691 N Gilmer Rd.Mundelein , Illinois 60060