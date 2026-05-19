FLEETWOOD MAX

The Definitive Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Band

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $43, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Fleetwood Max is the country’s Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band – an authentic recreation of the music, magic, and incredible stage production of the legendary Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career! From the Rumours album in 1977 to current touring set lists!

The Fleetwood Max experience captures the mystical atmosphere, look and sound of these enigmatic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with outstanding vocal and character performances from a cast of the most respected, professional, touring musicians on the United States East Coast. Each member is dedicated to, and passionate about, providing the most accurate and personalized recreation of the Magic that is Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, while replicating the very best of every live performance!

Stevie Nicks look-a-like / sound-a-like, lead vocalist Sharon Epperson is nearly indistinguishable in every Stevie Nicks move, look, and impassioned vocal. Expect to be transported to an enchanted place that is truly Stevie Nicks with breathtaking costuming and compelling performances of Fleetwood Mac / Stevie Nicks hit songs including: ‘Sara’, ‘Gypsy’, ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Edge of Seventeen’ and more.

David Epperson hypnotizes audiences when he takes the stage as Lindsey Buckingham, demonstrating inspired, accomplished guitar and vocal veracity during group performances including ‘Go Your Own Way’, and acoustic solo flair with a rarely seen live, spot-on, note-for-note performance of the crowd favorite, ‘Big Love’.

Recommended: 12+

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Processing Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Facility Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.