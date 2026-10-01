Farms and Barns Art Exhibition

The Next Picture Show community fine arts center in Dixon presents its annual Farms & Barns Art Exhibition now through Oct. 24.

Farms & Barns Art Exhibition celebrates the beauty, history, and enduring spirit of rural life. While inspired by the agricultural landscapes that define Northwest Illinois, the exhibition welcomes artists from across the country to share their own interpretations of farming communities, country living, and the working landscapes that feed and shape our world.

The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10am-4pm.