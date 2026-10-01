Farms and Barns Art Exhibition
Farms and Barns Art Exhibition
The Next Picture Show community fine arts center in Dixon presents its annual Farms & Barns Art Exhibition now through Oct. 24.
Farms & Barns Art Exhibition celebrates the beauty, history, and enduring spirit of rural life. While inspired by the agricultural landscapes that define Northwest Illinois, the exhibition welcomes artists from across the country to share their own interpretations of farming communities, country living, and the working landscapes that feed and shape our world.
The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10am-4pm.
The Next Picture Show
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Next Picture Show
815-285-4924
info@nextpictureshow.org
The Next Picture Show
113 West First StreetDixon, Illinois 61021
815-285-4924
nps@grics.net