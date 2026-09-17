The Forest City Rainbow Chorus is pleased to host its fall concert, "This is Me." The Forest City Rainbow Chorus kicks off its third full season by exploring the themes of loving who you are and embracing your true self. The concert is free and open to the public; all ages are welcome.

If accessibility accommodations are needed, please email forestcityrainbowchorus@gmail.com by September 27th and put "Requesting Accommodations" in the subject line.