Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
The Elgin Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Chad Goodman, brings its treasured Holiday Spectacular concerts to the Hemmens Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.
Special guests include the Elgin Master Chorale, Integrity School of Dance, and Santa himself, as the ESO performs holiday favorites.
Hemmens Cultural Center
$20 - $68
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Elgin Symphony Orchestra
847.888.4000 (box office)
boxoffice@elginsymphony.org