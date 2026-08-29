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Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Chad Goodman, brings its treasured Holiday Spectacular concerts to the Hemmens Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.

Special guests include the Elgin Master Chorale, Integrity School of Dance, and Santa himself, as the ESO performs holiday favorites.

Hemmens Cultural Center
$20 - $68
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Elgin Symphony Orchestra
847.888.4000 (box office)
boxoffice@elginsymphony.org
elginsymphony.org
Hemmens Cultural Center
45 Symphony Way
Elgin, Illinois 60120
www.hemmens.org