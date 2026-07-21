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Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Día de los Muertos concert

Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Día de los Muertos concert

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents a special community concert, Dia de los Muertos, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin, Ill.

ESO Music Director Chad Goodman conducts the program featuring Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, Manuel Ponce’s “Estrellita,” Jose Moncayo’s Huapango, and more.

Seating is general admission
Adult tickets $25
Student tickets $5
Call and ask about our Free Youth Tickets for children ages 17 and under.

Hemmens Cultural Center
$5 - $25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Elgin Symphony Orchestra
847.888.4000 (box office)
boxoffice@elginsymphony.org
elginsymphony.org
Hemmens Cultural Center
45 Symphony Way
Elgin, Illinois 60120
www.hemmens.org