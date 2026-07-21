Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Día de los Muertos concert

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents a special community concert, Dia de los Muertos, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin, Ill.

ESO Music Director Chad Goodman conducts the program featuring Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, Manuel Ponce’s “Estrellita,” Jose Moncayo’s Huapango, and more.

Seating is general admission

Adult tickets $25

Student tickets $5

Call and ask about our Free Youth Tickets for children ages 17 and under.