Elgin Symphony Orchestra

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $64, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Celebrate the season with the award-winning Elgin Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Chad Goodman, and the Elgin Master Chorale at Raue Center for the Arts! Enjoy festive holiday music, world-class performances, and a family-friendly experience that creates memories to last a lifetime.

Recommended: All Ages

This performance is sponsored by:

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.