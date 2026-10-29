Echoes Across the Atlantic

Legendary Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique has taken Europe by storm in recent years. In this stunning new program designed by Jeannette Sorrell, De Bique joins the AF orchestra to explore the historical connections between Europe and the Caribbean colonies in the 18th century. A suite from Handel’s masterful Agrippina (1709) leads to a dramatic recitation from a Caribbean funeral oration of the same year, lamenting the murder of an enslaved man by the plantation owner. Vivaldi’s thrilling orchestral depiction of madness, La Folia, leads to Rameau’s flirtatious aria, the “Air de la Folie” from Platée, in which madness is personified. This virtuoso music of Handel, Rameau and Vivaldi meets the soulful voices of Caribbean poets in this celebration of our shared humanity.

Catch this program before it heads out on an international tour to Carnegie Hall, London, Paris, Brussels, Lisbon, and more…!

“Jeanine De Bique is one of the most exciting sopranos to catch onstage these days. Animated, joyful, and technically flawless.”

– Operawire

PRE-CONCERT CONVERSATION with the artists, hosted by Robbie Ellis of WFMT, 45 minutes before each performance.

These performances are generously sponsored by WILLIAM LAWLOR (Evanston) and PATRICIA COSTANTE & STEPHANIE CHAMPI (Chicago)

On Saturday night, join the artists after the concert for treats and sparkling drinks. Open to all.