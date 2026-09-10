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Dixon Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic

Dixon Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic

Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation in cooperation with Dixon Elks Lodge 779 will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at Morrison Podiatry, located at 841 N. Galena Avenue Suite 300 Dixon IL with Dr. David Yeager as the clinician in charge. The Clinic starts at 8:00 AM and is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development.

Morrison Podiatry Clinic
FREE
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Illinois Elks Children's Care
8002720074
helpkids@elkscare.org
www.illinoiselksccc.org

Artist Group Info

helpkids@elkscare.org
Morrison Podiatry Clinic
841 N. Galena Avenue Suite 300
Dixon, Illinois 61021
8002720074
helpkids@elkscare.org
www.illinoiselksccc.org
March 31 Court Ruling Information