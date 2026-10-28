Disaster Preparedness Workshop

Disasters are unpredictable, but preparation doesn’t have to be. Just like we rely on seatbelts and locked doors for everyday safety, your property deserves the same level of protection. From fires, floods, tornadoes and severe weather common to our area, being prepared can make the difference between recovery and devastating loss.

This hands-on workshop will guide you through identifying the risks most likely to impact your operation, building emergency networks, navigating misinformation during crises, and creating practical tools like disaster plans, document checklists, and emergency supply kits. Through real-life scenarios and step-by-step planning, you’ll leave with the knowledge and resources needed to help your farm withstand and recover from whatever comes its way.