Dennis Stroughmatt and The Honky-Tonk Circus: Western Swing and Texas Dancehall Sounds

Prepare to take a journey from Tennessee to Texas, experiencing a mix of songs that tell the story of the history of American Country music! Distinct from the music of modern Nashville, this concert will explore old-time country music and it’s cousins “honky-tonk,” “western swing” and “Cajun swing.” This musical journey will feature songs from those who pioneered the sounds that would become country music, including Bob Wills, Hank Williams, Ray Price, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Dottsy, and Tony Booth, with a special focus on the steel guitar.

Known internationally as a master French Creole fiddler, Dennis Stroughmatt was also raised with a love for the music of Bob Wills, Ray Price, Tony Booth, Johnny Bush, and Wade Ray by his father Jack Stroughmatt, in southeast Illinois. Jack was an avid music buff with thousands of records in a collection that dated to the 1930s. Dennis began playing in western swing and honky-tonk bands in southern Illinois and southern Indiana in the 1980s. After having been immersed in French Creole fiddle, Dennis would eventually become the only fiddle student of western swing legend Wade Ray in the mid-1990s. He would later be mentored by country fiddle legend and Nashville A-Team session musician Buddy Spicher, as well as other members of Ray Price’s Cherokee Cowboys, and country singing legend Tony Booth.

The ensemble also features Greg Bigler on bass, Virgil Franklin on lead guitar, Raegan Stroughmatt on drums, and Areille Stroughmatt on fiddle. All band members will contribute to the vocals throughout the performance.

Beverages will be available for purchase before and during the concert, courtesy of Whiskey Acres Distilling Company in DeKalb.

This concert is free and open to all ages. No registration is required. This event is part of the after-hours concert series in partnership with the Friends of the Library and 94.9 WDKB.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For additional information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.