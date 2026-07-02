Dan Grossmann - Lowden Gallery - July 1 - Aug 31

Dan Grossmann

Lowden Gallery, July 1– August 30

My fascination for art began at a very early age. One of the first paintings that I was drawn to was an old faded Albert Bierstadt print that hung in my grandparents old farm house. I didn't know it then, but this print was of one of Bierstadt's hauntingly magnificent Yosemite masterpieces. I remember wondering how was it possible that someone could paint a picture so beautiful. At home, in our family room hung a gaudy framed furniture store print of a landscape by Robert Woods. It seems that every brush stroke of that painting had been laid down with perfect intent and I loved to look at it. The creation of these beautiful works of art was such a wonder to me and one day, I thought, I would like to give painting a try.

I was first introduced to oil painting in a high school art class. I really liked my art teacher but her knowledge about painting in oils was not much more than mine. And I didn't know anything! I think that I was the only student interested in trying to paint with oils. I was given access to all the oil supplies that were available in that classroom. With zero knowledge and not much guidance about materials and technique, I struggled through my first oil painting and knew that this was the medium that I would like to achieve some level of skill with someday.

After high school; two years of college, four years U.S. Navy, married my beautiful wife, started a family, worked a variety of jobs, moved a few times and all the while painted when I could. Some years went by when I painted very little to none. My wife and I retired several years ago. We moved from central Illinois to Lake Summerset where we spent our first two years here remodeling a very neglected house. We built a nice studio space in our home where I have enjoyed my pursuit of painting until this day.

I appreciate many styles and subjects of art. I am, however, inspired most by the landscape. You don't have to look to far to see that the Earth is an amazing and beautiful place. With the landscape, every day brings a new possibility of something beautiful that is unique from any other day that has been before.

I believe in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and all that exists came into being through Him. It is through the lens of this worldview that I see everything in this life, including the landscape. It seems that every painting that I do is still a struggle for me. I used to think that one day I would achieve a skill level that would somehow enable me to paint in total bliss without struggle. I am old now, and that day has not arrived and I suppose it never will. The joy and satisfaction of painting, however, far outweighs the struggle and I am grateful for each day I am given to create in my studio! It is my hope that people will be blessed by viewing my paintings and be reminded to be thankful for the wonder and beauty of this world.