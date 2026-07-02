A Rockford art exhibit’s opening reception will serve as a safe space for immigrants to learn about each other

A Rockford art gallery will showcase works created by local immigrants.

Laura Gomel is the executive director of 317 Art Collaborative. She said the exhibit will be more than an art display. It will be a way for people to learn about each other.

“And like, not be afraid of the differences that we have,” she added. “Then you know the next time they see something on the news, they're going to be much more motivated to actually get out and do something.”

Gomel partnered with Linda Zuba, an advocate at Welcome with Dignity 815, to solicit artists. Gomel said the exhibit’s opening reception will have services for immigrants.

“If someone you know needed some help with a law issue or whatever," she said, "that puts them in contact with things like that, just to know where the resources are for people who may not know.”

Gomel said 317 Art Collaborative is a safe space for everyone.

"Just on the day-to-day basis," she said, "if something's happening to you down the block and you need to get inside, come here."

The “A Nation of Immigrants: United We Stand” opening reception starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at the 317 Art Collaborative. The exhibit will remain through August.