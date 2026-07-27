Conservation Conversation – November

Come join in for this monthly series of community-led conservation conversations. Together, we will share knowledge, experience, and perspectives in working to restore and care for the land. Each month will be focused around a different conservation practice topic, selected by community interest. This series is hosted in partnership with Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves.

Open to all levels of conservationists – from curious beginner to expert, come share your perspectives and learn with the community. This series is intended for conservation volunteers, students, professionals, and anyone who feels a connection to the natural world in any capacity.

Tea and granola bars will be provided, feel free to bring a snack to share! Please RSVP if you plan to attend or would like to receive emails about future conversations.