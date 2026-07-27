Saying "yes" has opened up new opportunities for a Rockford artist

A Rockford artist was given a small piece of advice that opened something big. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose learns how this muralist found his creative freedom.

Jesse Leach Jr. pointed out splashes of his art on the walls at the Maker Lab at Rockford Public Library’s main branch. One is sitting on a counter next to the glass window of the room. Anyone who walks by can see it. It’s a painting of two faces: a man and a woman with blank stares. The woman is using her hands to open her eyes more. Leach explained the inspiration behind the painting.

"People are always watching," he said.

He explained how people may look at your social media pages without leaving a comment or liking the post. This is what inspired the picture.

Yvonne Boose

Leach started drawing in elementary school, but he didn’t think his work could compare to most artists.

“If you happen to see a Da Vinci,” he explained, “or something like that, and you just happen to look at the art, be like, "Yeah, big names. I probably never be there.”

He continued to draw even through high school. He started working but said he wasn’t satisfied. His factory co-workers would watch him doodle and ask him why he wasn’t doing art full time. Leach said their words encouraged him to explore this concept. He didn’t like working a job and wanted out.

In 2018, he took a trip to Chicago for an acting audition. While waiting he visited the Art Institute of Chicago. When he got back to Rockford, he noticed that there were art galleries in the city. His first stop was the Rockford Art Museum.

“I went to like a few other places that just had art up there,” he said. “So, then I happened to walk past with all my art, and I seen the Underground Art Gallery.”

The Underground is owned by painter Roni Golan.

“And I remember seeing Roni on the news and stuff like that,” Leach added, “but I never, like, actually had a conversation with him.”

He showed Golan his colored pencil drawings. He said Golan liked his work but gave him another option. He told him to paint.

“And I said, 'What?' Painting without the having full control over the paint,” he said. “I mean, you might get splatters and stuff here and there, painting can be wild.”

Leach listened and that piece of advice pushed him in a different direction. Golan took him under his wings.

“I wanted an assistant, and it seems like he was into that, so I mean he helped himself,” Golan explained. “I mean I you know, I needed help, and it was a good helper, and it was learning fast. So, let's go for it.”

The two have worked closely for the past eight years. Mostly doing live interactive paintings at weddings. Leach called Golan his mentor.

“Teaching me the techniques,” he explained, “teaching me about lighting because I'm always helping him set up and break down the equipment.”

Leach said Golan was more than just a paint coach. He taught him about being present in the moment by being social during events and when he’s out in the community. He also told Leach to always say "yes." Taking this advice opened a new world for Leach.

He started working on murals. His recent mural project is at Da Catch Fish, Chicken & Grill on the north side of the city.

Yvonne Boose

The mural is called “Food for Thought.” It wraps around a concrete wall. It faces the street so everyone driving by can see it.

“As you can see, the brain right here, then it's like the red and the blue, and then it's like popping out,” he said, “Yeah, so like you got the same ingredients, but then it's like popping out, you got the hot dog, maybe shrimp, got the hamburger over there, chicken wings, Philly cheese steak, nachos.”

Around the corner there are images of chickens wearing aprons as they cook.

Leach wants to add some final touches to the piece.

He continues to paint throughout the city. Whether that’s on street corners or during cycling sessions at Souljah Wellness, an indoor cycling studio. He said people like 13th Ward Alderman Tamir Bell, artists Nathan Taylor and Jenny Mathews support his works.

Leach worked with Mathews on a mural project at the Fairgrounds Boys & Girls Club in Rockford. Mathews said she’s honored to be a part of Leach’s art journey.

“He’s such a go-getter," Mathews said. "Like he just wants to… he’s determined, and he knows that he's going to be successful."

She said there are projects she can’t do.

“Jesse's still like 'yes and yes and yes,' she explained, "and then he shows up all the way."

Leach said his main motivation is his 7-year-old son Jemih.

“I call him my boss,” Leach added. If I show him work that I done did already before what I'm working on and all that, I kind of like ask him for his approval and he'll let me know.”

Leach makes a living by selling his art, which includes digital.

His business, For Jemih, offers live paintings, mural work, and other commissioned pieces.

Leach is encouraging others to tap into their talents and use then to help supplement their income.

"I know people are inspired by what I do," he said, "and I just want to keep them inspired, and I never truly want nobody to give up. Because giving up just means that you just stop thinking and you just threw in the towel way too early."

Leach’s recent “yes” is to do a 72-hour painting marathon at Souljah Wellness. “Don’t Sleep on Leach” starts 8 a.m. Friday, July 31 and goes through 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

