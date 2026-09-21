Concerts on the Creek Presents: Vince Chiarelli and his band

Concerts on the Creek Presents lively, innovative, up-beat Latin, pop, and ethnic music with Vince Chiarelli and his band on Sat., Oct. 3, 3 – 5 PM (Doors open at 2:00) at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticke.../reunion-ii-8-22-26-at-7pm guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

