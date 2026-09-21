Concerts on the Creek Presents: Vince Chiarelli and his band
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Vince Chiarelli and his band
Concerts on the Creek Presents lively, innovative, up-beat Latin, pop, and ethnic music with Vince Chiarelli and his band on Sat., Oct. 3, 3 – 5 PM (Doors open at 2:00) at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.
Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticke.../reunion-ii-8-22-26-at-7pm guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.
Spring Creek Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Vince Chiarelli
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com