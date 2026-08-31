Concerts on the Creek Presents: The Tom Mac Group and the TImeless Sounds of James Taylor

Concerts on the Creek series presents the Tom Mac Group—The Timeless Sounds of James Taylor on Sat., Sept. 19, 3 – 5 PM. Doors open at 2:00, at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged. Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticketing/james-taylor-experience guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

