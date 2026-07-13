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Concerts on the Creek Presents: Logan Ramey, Celebrating the Timeless Music of Elvis Presly

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Logan Ramey, Celebrating the Timeless Music of Elvis Presly

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Logan Ramey, Celebrating the Timeless Music of Elvis Presley, on Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m., at Spring Creek Church, Rockford.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Good will donations accepted.

Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org

Artist Group Info

Logan Ramey
https://www.facebook.com/Loganrameyproductions/
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.
Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org/concerts