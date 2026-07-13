Concerts on the Creek Presents: Logan Ramey, Celebrating the Timeless Music of Elvis Presly
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Logan Ramey, Celebrating the Timeless Music of Elvis Presly
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Logan Ramey, Celebrating the Timeless Music of Elvis Presley, on Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m., at Spring Creek Church, Rockford.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Good will donations accepted.
Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Logan Ramey
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com