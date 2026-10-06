Celebrating Japanese-American Heritage in Chicago

Through the experiences of Chicago’s pre–World War II Japanese immigrant community, this talk uncovers a hidden chapter of American history tracing individual lives and sheds light on the intricate relationships that connected Japanese immigrants, African Americans, and Chinese immigrant communities.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation throughout the year.

All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

For questions or additional information, please contact Anna at annas@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 2851.