© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CASA's Whiskey, Wine and Cheese

CASA's Whiskey, Wine and Cheese

Enjoy wine, whiskey, charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, holiday treats, and more while supporting children in DeKalb County. Highlights include a silent wreath auction (5:30-7:30 p.m.), followed by a brief program and live auction at 7:30 p.m. Late-night snacks will be served before the event concludes at 9:00 p.m.

Blumen Gardens
No tickets or RSVP required.
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

CASA DeKalb County, Inc.
815-895-2052
casa@casadekalb.org
https://casadekalb.org
Blumen Gardens
403 Edward St, Sycamore
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 895-3737
info@blumengardens.com
https://www.blumengardens.com/