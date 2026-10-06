CASA's Whiskey, Wine and Cheese
CASA's Whiskey, Wine and Cheese
Enjoy wine, whiskey, charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, holiday treats, and more while supporting children in DeKalb County. Highlights include a silent wreath auction (5:30-7:30 p.m.), followed by a brief program and live auction at 7:30 p.m. Late-night snacks will be served before the event concludes at 9:00 p.m.
Blumen Gardens
No tickets or RSVP required.
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
CASA DeKalb County, Inc.
815-895-2052
casa@casadekalb.org
Blumen Gardens
403 Edward St, SycamoreDeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 895-3737
info@blumengardens.com