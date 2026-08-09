Carol's Kindness Pub Trivia

Non-profit Carol’s Kindness will host a Pub Trivia on August 30, 4 p.m. at Urban Forest Craft Brewing. The cost is $10.00 per player; teams can have 2-8 players. There will be prizes, raffles and a silent auction.

Registration can be done on the Carol’s Kindness Google Site or at https://tinyurl.com/655bvu8j .

All proceeds will go to fund a scholarship in memory of Carol McFeggan, a beloved Auburn High School secretary who was lost to domestic violence in 2009. This scholarship with the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois will be awarded to students who demonstrate the kind of compassion and willingness to serve that Carol showed to all.

