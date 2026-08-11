Building Bricks Creator Camp
Building Bricks Creator Camp
Come build with us!
Improve your build techniques while exercising your creativity through fun challenges and projects. All supplies are provided.
Space is limited. Registration is required. $20 4-H enrollment fee (fee waivers are available upon request).
Location: Avon Township Center.
Avon Township Center
20
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Aug 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
Artist Group Info
noelah@illinois.edu
Avon Township Center
433 East Washington StreetRound Lake Park , Illinois 60073