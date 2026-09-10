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Bug Bytes

boy with dragonfly on holding hand in the nature background

Bug Bytes

Bitten by the curiosity bug?? Join Extension Educators and Master Naturalists to discover amazing facts about our smallest neighbors, the “superhero” bugs in our backyards and around the world. Look through a “bug's eye”, take a bug challenge, make a bug craft, meet some live bugs, and see some special collections! Even go on an insect safari!

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
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Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45
Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm
March 31 Court Ruling Information