Bug Bytes
Bug Bytes
Bitten by the curiosity bug?? Join Extension Educators and Master Naturalists to discover amazing facts about our smallest neighbors, the “superhero” bugs in our backyards and around the world. Look through a “bug's eye”, take a bug challenge, make a bug craft, meet some live bugs, and see some special collections! Even go on an insect safari!
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu