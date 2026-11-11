A donation tree for Books for Babes, which provides books for at-risk children during the holidays, is up again this year at Books of First, 202 W. First St, Dixon.

Donors do not need to buy books there to participate, but a portion of any store sale for the program also goes toward buying children’s mittens, hats, scarves and socks.

Recipients are either part of a foster care program or are in Lutheran Social Services of Illinois (LSSI) Intact program, which provides assistance in the areas of counseling and education to help keep families together.

The goal is to have a gift for every name provided by the end of the second week of December.

