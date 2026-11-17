Do you have a child who would enjoy a more sensory-friendly birthday party? Are you a friend of the NIU Autism Caregiver Group? Then join us to celebrate each other's birthdays each month at the DeKalb Public Library together!

What to Expect:

- Sensory-friendly games, toys, and activities

- Supportive NIU Student volunteers

- Social fun with other families

- A special sash or button for any kids with birthdays this month

- All families are invited to join the celebration!

This program is neither sponsored nor endorsed by the DeKalb Public Library. The Library is not responsible for the information presented in this program.