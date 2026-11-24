Join the Boone County Conservation District to discover all about the water below the surface! This program includes visual demonstrations to help participants learn all about groundwater, how we in Boone County get our water, and the importance of protecting and preserving this valuable natural resource. Updates regarding the Boone County’s 3D geologic mapping project will be included. This program is geared towards those 16 years or older.

Registration is required. To register, please call 815-547-7935 or email dgrelecki@bccdil.org.