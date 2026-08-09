BCCD Volunteer Saturday - Native Seed Collecting

Grab your friends and family and join the Boone County Conservation District for a morning of collecting native plant seeds! These seeds are added to our seed mixes used at various conservation district sites to help restore our natural areas! No experience is necessary - we provide the tools and instruction, you provide the energy and a water bottle! More details regarding the location will be provided as the date approaches as we monitor what native plants are going to seed at the time of the event.

This is a free event. Registration is preferred. To register, email dgrelecki@bccdil.org or call 815-547-7935.