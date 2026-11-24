The Boone County Conservation District invites the public to step back in time to celebrate the holiday season at their annual Holiday Walk event, a family-friendly traditions that connects our past to the present!

Along a luminaria-lit path, visitors can visit two historic cabins built in Boone County to see how pioneer families would have prepared for the holidays, listen to music in the one-room schoolhouse, and witness a demonstration from the blacksmith forge. Participants can also get create with crafts, sing along with carolers from the Belvidere North High School's choir, and try out holiday treats!

Treats for sale include kettle-popped popcorn, warm-spiced apples, s'mores, ponche navideno (spiced fruit punch), bunuelos (cinnamon and sugar tortilla chips), and hot chocolate! This is a cash only event, so plan accordingly to be able to enjoy these tasty goodies!

Guests should dress warmly and bring friends and family to enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of an old-fashioned holiday celebration!

*This is a FREE event, but registration is required. To register, please visit https://www.bccdil.org/explore/winter-holiday-walk/.

**This year's event is sponsored by Generac.