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Barbed Wire Roller Derby Info Night

Barbed Wire Roller Derby Info Night

Have you ever wondered what it takes to hit the track? Now's your chance to find out!

Open to everyone age 18+.

Barbed Wire Roller Derby invites YOU to:

Info Night on Friday, 9/18 @ 6pm. Come meet the team, learn about joining us, and stay for the scrimmage.

New Skater Training Session starting on Friday, 10/2 @ 7pm. Whether you want to skate, referee, officiate, or volunteer, there is a place for you in our league. No skating experience is required—we will teach you!

Kishwaukee Family YMCA
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Barbed Wire Roller Derby
Barbedwirerollerderby@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

elleeyas@gmail.com
Kishwaukee Family YMCA
2500 W. Bethany Road
Sycamore, Illinois 60115
815 756 9577
cami@kishymca.org
www.kishymca.org