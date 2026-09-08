Barbed Wire Roller Derby Info Night

Have you ever wondered what it takes to hit the track? Now's your chance to find out!

Open to everyone age 18+.

Barbed Wire Roller Derby invites YOU to:

Info Night on Friday, 9/18 @ 6pm. Come meet the team, learn about joining us, and stay for the scrimmage.

New Skater Training Session starting on Friday, 10/2 @ 7pm. Whether you want to skate, referee, officiate, or volunteer, there is a place for you in our league. No skating experience is required—we will teach you!