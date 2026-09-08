Barbed Wire Roller Derby Info Night
Barbed Wire Roller Derby Info Night
Have you ever wondered what it takes to hit the track? Now's your chance to find out!
Open to everyone age 18+.
Barbed Wire Roller Derby invites YOU to:
Info Night on Friday, 9/18 @ 6pm. Come meet the team, learn about joining us, and stay for the scrimmage.
New Skater Training Session starting on Friday, 10/2 @ 7pm. Whether you want to skate, referee, officiate, or volunteer, there is a place for you in our league. No skating experience is required—we will teach you!
Kishwaukee Family YMCA
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Barbed Wire Roller Derby
Barbedwirerollerderby@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
elleeyas@gmail.com
Kishwaukee Family YMCA
2500 W. Bethany RoadSycamore, Illinois 60115
815 756 9577
cami@kishymca.org