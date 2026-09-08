Three years later, the owners of DeKalb Fresh Market continue to live out their dream

A version of this article first appeared in WNIJ Hola's Community Newsletter.

Where did the idea of wanting to have a business come from?

Both Martín García and Paulina Chávez played "little grocery store" as children, dreaming that one day they would have the opportunity to open their own business. The two have been by each other's side since the beginning.

"Much of it, well, you had to find the perfect associate," García said. "In this case, my wife appeared in my life, and she was the one who encouraged me to also make this dream come true."

Together as a couple, they chose DeKalb which they described as the ideal location for their business.

Why DeKalb?

In 1998, the couple lived in Chicago, and it wasn't until 2005 when they decided to seek out locations in different places around Chicago. They considered Wisconsin or Indiana and toured areas of Chicago. Finally, they chose DeKalb after hearing a comment from someone while they were visting nearby Genoa.

It is a decision that they don't regret.

“It was the best place here in DeKalb, which I really liked," said Chávez. "The city and the people, who are very close. I think that counts a lot for a business, because people make businesses grow."

Before the current store existed under the name DeKalb Fresh Market, they had another store that opened in 2007 called Carnicería Del Sol located at 323 E. Locust St. in DeKalb. After the recession, they decided to find another location.

Achievements and challenges

They credit "the hand of God" for being where they are today. They say they feel blessed to be part of the community and to be able to connect with each client and receive them as family.

García compares running a business with the idea of a "sower" and how they must anticipate "daily harvest" problems.

"Every sower, from the moment they sow, has the notion that there are going to be pests," he explains. "That the pests are going to try to do something against the harvest, the plant or the growth process. So, we try to always be aware that on a day-to-day basis, there are always going to be challenges," García said.

Those could include the economy and tariffs on international products.

"We don't want to be rich. We want to be happy, and we are happy with what we are doing," García said.

Anniversary Party

Every year, DeKalb Fresh Market celebrates its anniversary in June to thank the community for their support. This year, they celebrated their third year in the current location with music and free food.

"Our community is the basis for success in our business and thanks to them we have been fighting every day to give them the best this store and of ourselves," Chávez said.

Garcia compares the anniversary celebration to Thanksgiving, saying it's her way of thanking the customers.

"We try to tell all our customers, 'If you have supported us for a year, today we are going to give you tacos, eat for free, have all the drinks you want, eat all the tacos you want,'" García explains. "For us, the more tacos we share that day, the more exciting it is."

He also added that the anniversary party is fully open to the public.

Inspiring future entrepreneurs

Both García and Chávez want to inspire other Latino entrepreneurs.

"My advice is to dream big and to try to make your dreams come true, Chávez said. "Work hard physically and emotionally to be successful in life. Have a goal and try to achieve it. Go ahead and let nothing and no one stop you from making your dreams a reality so you can have a better future for you and your family."

García shares a similar sentiment with his wife and longtime business partner. "My advice is to stay focused, as if you were in a tunnel, chasing the light at the far end. Do not look back, only toward the finish line. Don't let anything stop you; there will always be obstacles, and there will always be things that might discourage you. Don't give up. With faith, with the desire to do it, and God's help, it is always, always, always possible to make your dream a reality."

DeKalb Fresh Market is located at 615 Oak St. in DeKalb with a variety of products, a butcher shop and a restaurant. As entrepreneurs themselves, García and Chávez say they are also happy to help others in the community who may have questions about what it takes to start their own business.

Traducción del inglés mediante MateCat (TA/TM) y revisado por Jessica Arzate y Jenna Dooley.