Art in the Park

Presented in partnership with Jubilee Art Gallery.

Discover… Celebrate… Support… Local Art! This FREE outdoor event is designed to showcase the talents of local artists, offering you the chance to discover unique artwork, celebrate local creativity, and support artists by purchasing pieces at a variety of price points.

Whether you’re an avid art collector or just looking for something special, there’s something for everyone, including free interactive art activities to keep young artists inspired and entertained.

While there, catch a bite to eat from Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck.